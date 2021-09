Can endowment statement be expressed in any language? The Grand Ayatollah Makarem’s answer

SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Makarem answered a question about endowment statement (Sigheh Waqf).

Question: Must endowment statement be recited/expressed in Arabic?

The Grand Ayatollah Makarem: Endowment statement can be recited/expressed in Arabic or in any other language, for example it is enough to say: “I endowed my house for such a purpose”.

Source: PERSIAN SHAFAQNA