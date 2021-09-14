Photos: Who Is Hussain? volunteers in London walk 5.7 mile to raise awareness of ‘Sayyida Zainab’ and distributed snacks, hygiene kits to homelessness

SHAFAQNA-ABNA: Who Is Hussain? London embarked on a fundraising walk to raise awareness of Hussain ibn Ali’s sister, Zainab binte Ali who’s story is a great source of pride and inspiration throughout the Islamic world.

The WIH team were able to raise three months worth of transportation funds for Mk Act Charity who help victims of domestic abuse escape their homes and seek safety in their refuge.

The WIH volunteers embarked 5.7 mile walk and distributed snacks and hygiene kits to people struggling with homelessness along the way.