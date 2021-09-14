Date :Tuesday, September 14th, 2021 | Time : 18:34 |ID: 230613 | Print

Photos: Who Is Hussain? volunteers in London walk 5.7 mile to raise awareness of ‘Sayyida Zainab’ and distributed snacks, hygiene kits to homelessness

/0 Comments/in , , /by

SHAFAQNA-ABNA: Who Is Hussain? London embarked on a fundraising walk to raise awareness of Hussain ibn Ali’s sister, Zainab binte Ali who’s story is a great source of pride and inspiration throughout the Islamic world.
The WIH team were able to raise three months worth of transportation funds for Mk Act Charity who help victims of domestic abuse escape their homes and seek safety in their refuge.
The WIH volunteers embarked 5.7 mile walk and distributed snacks and hygiene kits to people struggling with homelessness along the way.

You might also like
East London acid attack: When Muslims are the victims, we refuse to call it terrorism
Hujjatul-Islam Dr Mohammad Shomali’s 2015 Press Conference
Photos: "Who is Hussain?" volunteers in Mauritius island help homeless with hot meal
Video: Arbaeen march in London
Photos: 'Who is Hussain?' team serve Iftar to over 60 needy children in Zanzibar, Tanzania
Lebanon: An Oasis within Conflict
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *