Bashar al-Assad: Western sanctions against Russia are illegal

SHAFAQNA- Russian President Vladimir Putin said during a meeting with Bashar al-Assad that he had worked hard to establish dialogue with political opponents.

“We hit the terrorists with our joint efforts. Despite the presence of terrorists, the Syrian army now controls more than 90% of Syrian territory,” Putin said.

“Nevertheless, the Syrian refugees have returned to work in the liberated areas. When I was your guest in Syria, I saw with my own eyes how they tirelessly repaired their homes and made every effort to return to a peaceful life in the full sense of the word,” he said.

“If Syrian territory is completely under the rule of the legitimate government, we can move forward to rebuild it,” Putin said.

Bashar al-Assad also called the sanctions imposed on Syria inhumane and illegal, noting that the Syrian and Russian armies have made significant progress in eradicating terrorism.

