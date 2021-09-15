Date :Wednesday, September 15th, 2021 | Time : 09:12 |ID: 230676 | Print

Iraqi Interior Minister announced strengthening 40 security units with special forces for Arbaeen security

SHAFAQNA- Iraqi Interior Minister Othman Al-Ghanmi announced the strengthening of security units with special forces to ensure the security of Arbaeen. Meanwhile, the Iraqi Ministry of Communications has provided free call and internet services for pilgrims and support offices.

“While planning the pilgrimage of Arbaeen Imam Hussain (A.S), the security units for the protection of pilgrims were strengthened with the Special Forces Division and the Army Infantry Brigade,” Al-Ghanmi said.

He added: “We reviewed the security plan, which has been strongly designed this time. More than 20,000 joint security forces with the army units, which will support these forces with the aim of providing complete security, are participating in this project and will be stationed in the five axes of the city of Babylon.”

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English

