Al-Hashd Al-Shaabi announces neutralization of ISIS attack on Arbaeen pilgrims

SHAFAQNA- Al-Hashd Al-Shaabi announced today (Tuesday) that it has thwarted a plot by ISIS terrorists to attack Arbaeen Hussaini pilgrims in southern Baghdad in a rigorous intelligence and security operation.

Al-Hashd Al-Shaabi said in a statement that the commander of ISIS elements in southern Baghdad and the Commander of Al-Latifiyah District had been arrested during the operation.

According to the statement, the terrorists also planned to blow up and destroy the power towers in southern Baghdad. Al-Hashd Al-Shaabi also called on all Iraqis to report any suspicious activity to the organization by calling 481.

