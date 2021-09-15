https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/09/7D3B22D8-F58A-4580-974A-1B145BF3F794.jpeg 583 833 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/new-logo-s-en-moharam.png asadian2021-09-15 09:26:322021-09-15 10:01:16Al-Hashd Al-Shaabi announces neutralization of ISIS attack on Arbaeen pilgrims
Al-Hashd Al-Shaabi announces neutralization of ISIS attack on Arbaeen pilgrims
SHAFAQNA- Al-Hashd Al-Shaabi announced today (Tuesday) that it has thwarted a plot by ISIS terrorists to attack Arbaeen Hussaini pilgrims in southern Baghdad in a rigorous intelligence and security operation.
Al-Hashd Al-Shaabi said in a statement that the commander of ISIS elements in southern Baghdad and the Commander of Al-Latifiyah District had been arrested during the operation.
According to the statement, the terrorists also planned to blow up and destroy the power towers in southern Baghdad. Al-Hashd Al-Shaabi also called on all Iraqis to report any suspicious activity to the organization by calling 481.
This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English
