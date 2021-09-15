Date :Wednesday, September 15th, 2021 | Time : 09:26 |ID: 230682 | Print

Al-Hashd Al-Shaabi announces neutralization of ISIS attack on Arbaeen pilgrims

SHAFAQNA- Al-Hashd Al-Shaabi announced today (Tuesday) that it has thwarted a plot by ISIS terrorists to attack Arbaeen Hussaini pilgrims in southern Baghdad in a rigorous intelligence and security operation.

Al-Hashd Al-Shaabi said in a statement that the commander of ISIS elements in southern Baghdad and the Commander of Al-Latifiyah District had been arrested during the operation.

According to the statement, the terrorists also planned to blow up and destroy the power towers in southern Baghdad. Al-Hashd Al-Shaabi also called on all Iraqis to report any suspicious activity to the organization by calling 481.

