Must the human being think about passing away from this world? (Part 3)

SHAFAQNA –

Prepare Yourself For Departing

Any one in any position and status must get ready to go. A man came to see the second Shia Imam, Hassan ibn Ali (AS) at the time when Imam (AS) was poisoned and pieces of blood coming out of his blessed liver and pouring out of his mouth. This man took the opportunity, he realised that it was the end of Imam’s (AS) life, and he requested Imam (AS): O’ the son of the Prophet (PBUH), please advise me, and Imam (AS) said a few sentences. The first sentence was: You have a journey in front of you, get prepared for it [5].

The first Shia Imam, Ali ibn Abitaleb (AS) always was like this and it has been reported that he repeatedly [6] used to say these sentences for the people: May God bless you, get ready, prepare yourselves. What does it mean ‘prepare yourselves’? It means, prepare yourselves with good deeds, by repenting and asking for forgiveness, by moving away from inordinate desires of the soul (Nafs), by adopting good morality. O’ the passengers, prepare the journey’s provisions as the sound of migrating can be heard loudly. Lessen this thought of residing in the world for ever, because it is really a lie, you will not be (in this world) for ever.

And depart with the best of provisions, as there are very difficult and uneven crossings, frightening dwellings where there are no choices but to pass them. On the eve of the 27th day of the holy Month of Ramadhan, it is Mostahab (recommended) to recite the following Dua, it is also recommended to recite this Dua at all the times: O’ Allah (SWT) grant me alienation from the abode of delusion, (and instead) turning to the abode of eternity, and readiness for death, before it is too late.

[5] Biharul Anwaar, Vol. 44, Page 138.

[6] Meaning, a sentence and a sermon which has not been said only once.

[7] Nahjul Balaghah, Sermon 202.

[8] Wasa’elul Shia, Vol. 11, Page 131.

[9] Biharul Anwaar, Vol. 95, Page 63.

Source: Majmo’a’ye Athaare Shahid Motahhari (RA), Vol. 28, Page 813.

The end