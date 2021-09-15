What is the ruling on crying during Salaat? The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei’s answer

SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei answered a question about crying during Salaat/Salaah.

Question: What is the ruling on crying when performing Salaat?

The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei: Crying with sound for worldly affairs, for example remembering dead ones invalidates the Salaat. But there is no problem in crying for the fear of God, or for the affairs of the hereafter, or asking for worldly necessity in desperation as well as crying without sound.

Source: leader.ir