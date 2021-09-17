Egypt: 600 year old Girls’ Mosque in Cairo

SHAFAQNA- In a report titled: “Ancient Mosques Throughout History”, the DMC satellite network talked about the 600-year-old Cairo Girls’ Mosque.

The report states: One of the Mosques about which many rumors have been spread is an old mosque and school that is 600 years old. This building was not only used as a mosque but also as a school and was called the “Al-Fakhriyah” school, which is now known as the “Girls’ Mosque”.

The Girls’ Mosque was built in 821 AH / 1418 AD by Amir Fakhreddin during the reign of the Circassians. Amir Fakhreddin died in the same year that the mosque was built and was buried in the Mosque. The Mosque was built on Port Saeed Street in the Al-Darb Al-Ahmar area, near Al-Azhar Street.

This Mosque consists of a comprehensive open courtyard around which there are 4 porches. The largest porch is the east porch, which faces the Qibla, and a simple altar is built next to the ivory-decorated pulpit on this porch. Around the fourth courtyard, there is a door decorated with copper, which leads to the tomb of Amir FakhrMddin and his son in the north. The other door of the Mosque is to the west, which opens to Port Saeed Street, and on the same side is the minaret of the Mosque.

The current minaret, built by the mother of Hussain Beck, son of Muhammad Ali Pasha in 1851, is not the main minaret; she also repaired the west door of the Mosque, which now opens onto Port Said Street. “Girls’ Mosque” was renovated in 1895 and 1992 and finally in 1995 to accommodate worshippers.

The reason for naming this Mosque and school Al-Fakhriya was because it taught the lessons of Sufism and jurisprudence of the Sunni religions (Hanafi, Maliki, and Shafi’i). The most famous scholars who taught in this Mosque and school were: Shams Al-Din Muhammad Al-Barmawi Al-Shafi’i, Shams Al-Din Muhammad Al-Diri Al-Maqdisi Al-Hanafi, and Qadi Al-Qudat; Jamal Al-Din Abdullah bin Al-Maliki.

