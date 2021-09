https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/09/32-1.jpg 675 900 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/new-logo-s-en-moharam.png asadian 2021-09-15 16:41:37 2021-09-15 16:41:37 Photos: Martyrdom anniversary of Imam Hasan al-Mujtaba commemorated at Fudiyya center of Abuja