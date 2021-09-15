Iranian Foreign Minister stresses support for Lebanon

Speaking during a meeting with Hezbollah’s envoy to Iran Abdallah Safieddin, the Iranian foreign minister voiced Iran’s readiness to meet different needs of Lebanon.

Amirabdollahian congratulated the Lebanese people on the formation of a new government in the country. He said that the Iranian government under President Ebrahim Raisi pays due attention to providing support for the Axis of Resistance.

The honorable resistance of the Lebanese people against the Zionist and Takfiri enemies is a source of honor and pride for all the regional nations and the freedom-seekers across the world, Amirabdollahian said.

The Lebanese envoy, for his part, congratulated the Iranian foreign minister on his appointment to the post. Safieddin said that the Lebanese people are grateful of the Iranian support for their country during tough times. He also thanked the Islamic Republic of Iran for selling the most needed fuel to Lebanon.