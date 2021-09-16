https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/09/sin.jpg 225 300 Abbas2 Abbas2 https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/new-logo-s-en-moharam.png Abbas2 Abbas22021-09-16 10:26:472021-09-16 10:26:47Is it possible to deny the bad consequences of sins?
Is it possible to deny the bad consequences of sins?
SHAFAQNA – It is narrated from the third Shia Imam, Hussain ibn Ali (AS) whom in one of his Duas to Allah (SWT) said: O’ Allah (SWT), do not take away the opportunity of thanking (God) from me by successive Divine Kindness. And do not allow me gradually to fall into the lowest point of misery and misfortune by neglecting the bad consequences of sins; and do not discipline me with calamities and hardships [1].
[1] Biharul Anwaar, Vol. 75, Page 127.
