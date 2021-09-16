What is the ruling if during Qosl something occurs which only invalidates Wudhu? The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei’s answer

SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei answered a question about Qosl/Ghosl.

Question: If during Qosl, something happens which only invalidates Wudhu (Hadth Asghar, such as urinating); is the Qosl also invalidated?

The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei: The Qosl is not invalidated, but for performing Salaat/Salaah must perform Wudhu.

Source: leader.ir