https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/09/fatwa.jpg 300 300 Abbas2 Abbas2 https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/new-logo-s-en-moharam.png Abbas2 Abbas22021-09-16 10:32:442021-09-16 10:32:44What is the ruling if during Qosl something occurs which only invalidates Wudhu? The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei’s answer
What is the ruling if during Qosl something occurs which only invalidates Wudhu? The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei’s answer
SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei answered a question about Qosl/Ghosl.
Question: If during Qosl, something happens which only invalidates Wudhu (Hadth Asghar, such as urinating); is the Qosl also invalidated?
The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei: The Qosl is not invalidated, but for performing Salaat/Salaah must perform Wudhu.
Source: leader.ir
Leave a ReplyWant to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!