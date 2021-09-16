Pope: Abortion is a form of murder

SHAFAQNA- The world’s Catholic Church Leader, Pope Francis, has said that abortion is a form of murder. He called for respect for human lives.

“Abortion is more than a problem. Abortion is murder, someone who has an abortion has committed murder,” Pope told reporters on a plane on his way back from Hungary and Slovakia.

“Every book you read about embryology at the medical school says that from the third week of pregnancy, often before the mother knows she is pregnant, all the organs are there, even the DNA. Isn’t this a human being? This is the soul of the human beings and this human soul must be respected. This principle is very clear,” he added.

The pope also addressed the issue of homosexual marriage, saying that marriage is a sacred thing and that it is not up to the church to change the sacred in God’s command. However, he said, there are laws that try to help the attitudes of a number of people with different sexual orientations.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English