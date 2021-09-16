Iraq: US combat troops withdrawal begins in October

SHAFAQNA- A senior member of the Iraqi parliament’s Security and Defense Committee has announced that the first practical withdrawal of US combat troops from Iraq will begin in early October, according to an agreement reached between the two countries last July.

In an interview, Badr Al-Zayadi, a Member of the Iraqi Parliament’s Security and Defense Committee, said that US combat troops would begin withdrawing from Iraq in early October and that the withdrawal operation will continue in groups until the end of this year, in accordance with the agreement between the United States and Iraq. “At the beginning of January, there will be no US combat troops in Iraq,” he said.

The Iraqi official noted that US forces would withdraw from Iraqi bases, and that their weapons, military equipment and special helicopters would be transferred to bases in the Persian Gulf states. He noted that there are security and strategic agreements between Iraq and the United States, which provide assistance to Iraq if necessary.

Al-Zayadi said that the international coalition fighters continue their flights inside Iraq, but these fighters take off from bases in neighboring countries, and this is done at the request of Iraq. Coordination and cooperation in the field of training and development of Iraqi forces will also continue in accordance with the agreements.

He noted that the withdrawal of forces will continue in groups and the last group will leave on December 31 this year. Meanwhile, US officials have recently announced that the mission of US forces in Iraq will change from combat to training and advising and support, and does not constitute a complete withdrawal from Iraq. There are currently about 2,500 US troops in Iraq.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English