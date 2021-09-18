Arbaeen walking has a large potential for public diplomacy

SHAFAQNA- One of the main goals of public diplomacy is to bring people together to increase intercultural dialogue. If we accept this, then practitioners should definitely follow one of the largest public diplomacy gatherings of today’s world: the Arbaeen ceremony in Iraq.

In addition to the Shias, the presence of followers of other religions in this unique human assembly has made this walk special and has drawn the attention of regional and global public opinion to itself.

In fact, Arbaeen Walking as a cultural and religious phenomenon is a special opportunity and capacity to exchange meanings and ideas within the framework of the eternal movement of Imam Hussain (A.S).

There are certainly other religious gatherings around the world that have a similar public diplomacy potential for their followers, but when it comes to Shias in the Middle East, it is safe to say that such a large gathering is unique not only among Muslims but also the global population. The walking journey has a large potential for public diplomacy both in terms of inter-religious dialogue and also for extra-territorial understanding.

Rituals and customs are essentially the best channels of communication. Rituals, in fact, are a communicational movement, a communicational message, and also, a communicational channel, Ijmmu told.

Along the route, other nationals mingled with each other, exchanging ideas and offering aid when necessary. All of this carried on relatively free of obstacles, Usc public diplomacy reported.

In Arbaeen World March, one could see large pockets of people either walking or sitting together to rest. They often engaged in friendly discussions. Such discussions ranged from simply knowing one another at a personal level to talking low and high politics. Some discussions could very well have laid the foundation for long-lasting bonds for joint socio-economic ventures in the future.

To transcend convergence in a scale beyond nationalities and religions is a valuable achievement which can be influential in deepening the cultural, economic, political and social relations.