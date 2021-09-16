Iran president calls for further economic relations with Uzbekistan

The president made the remarks during a meeting with his Uzbek counterpart Shavkat Mirziyoyev on the sidelines of the 21st Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit in Dushanbe, Tajikistan.

President Raisi said that Iran is eager to promote economic relations with Uzbekistan as it seeks to give a boost to relations with all neighboring countries.

He congratulated the Uzbek president on that country’s National Day, saying that a joint cooperation commission between the two countries, as well as further partnership of private sector activists, can play a key role in the expansion of economic exchanges.

Raisi also expressed satisfaction about Uzbekistan’s rotating presidency over SCO’s forthcoming term, noting that the “positive and constructive views” of President Mirziyoyev can bring many blessings for the region and the member countries of Shanghai Cooperation Organization.

The Uzbek president, for his part, referred to President Raisi’s record of chairing the Iranian Judiciary when he launched an anti-corruption campaign and said he would be happy to make use of the experiences of President Raisi in the fight against corruption.

Uzbekistan is seeking an operational roadmap to expand economic ties with Iran, especially in the field of transportation, and to further activate the North-South communication corridor, with the Iranian Port of Chabahar as its center, the Uzbek president said.