Iran president, Pakistan PM discuss latest developments in the region

A PM House statement said Imran Khan met with Seyed Ebrahim Raisi in Dushanbe.

This is the first meeting between the leaders of the two neighboring countries, Iran and Pakistan, after the victory of Ebrahim Raisi in the presidential election and the beginning of the 13th government.

Pakistan PM House will subsequently issue an official statement about the details of talks between the leaders of Iran and Pakistan.

Prior to the Prime Minister’s visit to Tajikistan, a Pakistani government spokesman had said that the leaders of the Islamic Republic of Iran and Pakistan would meet on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) to discuss strengthening bilateral cooperation, especially developments in Afghanistan.

Meanwhile, Pakistani official media while reporting on Imran Khan’s meeting with President Raisi said that the two sides discussed bilateral relations and the latest developments in the region, including the situation in Afghanistan.

In a telephone conversation with President Raisi on 4 July, the Prime Minister of Pakistan congratulated him on his victory in the Iranian presidential election and invited the President to visit Pakistan.