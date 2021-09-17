How important is the issue of trust in all Divine Religions?

SHAFAQNA – In a Hadith (narration) reported from the holy Prophet of Islam (PBUH) who told Imam Ali (AS): O’ Abul Hassan, make sure anything given to you to keep in trust is returned to its owner; whether it belongs to a good person or a bad person, whether it is small or big, even if it is a needle and thread [1]. Imam Ali (AS) said: The holy Prophet (PBUH) said this to me before passing away and repeated it three times.

In another Hadith, the sixth Shia Imam, Ja’afar Al-Sadeq (AS) said: Allah (SWT) did not appoint any prophet except that the truthfulness and the trustworthiness to good or bad people were part of their teachings [2]. The above narrations show that in all of the Divine Religions, truthfulness and trustworthiness are important part of their teachings and is one of their fixed principles.

