What is the method of Qosl when a part of the body is Najis? The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei’s answer

SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah answered a question about the method of Qosl/Ghosl when the body is unclean (Najis)?
Question: If at the time of Qosl a part of the body is Najis, is it possible by washing once, both the body be cleansed and perform Qosl?
The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei: Before the start of immersive Qosl (Qosl Irtimasi), all the body must be cleansed; but for ordinal Qosl (Qosl Tartibi), if before Qosl any part of the body which is Najis is cleansed (washed), will suffice.
Source: leader.ir
