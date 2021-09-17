What is the method of Qosl when a part of the body is Najis? The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei’s answer

SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah answered a question about the method of Qosl/Ghosl when the body is unclean (Najis)?

Question: If at the time of Qosl a part of the body is Najis, is it possible by washing once, both the body be cleansed and perform Qosl?

The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei: Before the start of immersive Qosl (Qosl Irtimasi), all the body must be cleansed; but for ordinal Qosl (Qosl Tartibi), if before Qosl any part of the body which is Najis is cleansed (washed), will suffice.

Source: leader.ir