Place of Arbaeen walk in unity of religions, sects & ethnic groups

SHAFAQNA- Although Arbaeen is initiated by Shia Muslims as spiritual reawakening, the participants include Sunnis, Ibadis, Christians, Jews, Yazidis, and Zoroastrians as both pilgrims and volunteers in service of the devotees.

It is clear that people from all walks of life see Imam Hussain (A.S.) as a universal and meta-religious symbol of courage, compassion, love, and freedom.

The Arabaeen marching strengthens a sense of unity among various ethno-sectarian groups participating in the commemoration. Although the Shias make the majority in this commemoration, the circle has now broadened enough to cover Sunni Muslims and even non-Muslims, building unity among the spirituality and freedom seekers.

In the Arabaeen marching the mourners mourn in Arabic, Farsi, Turkish, and Urdu, Islamtimes told.

The change of the Arabaeen to a global event amid its spread across the region and also the participation of non-Muslims give it new aspects. Such a ceremony goes beyond the drawn lines of time and borders. Arabaeen marching gives a sense of collective belonging among the participants as there is a distribution of duties when it comes to hosting and also during holding the rites.

Multi-million presence of the Shia and Sunni and participation of followers of other monotheistic religions in Arbaeen march is proof for the key fact that Imam Hussain (A.S.) stood up not as a warmonger but to realize objectives like justice and pacifism; therefore, the great march of Arbaeen is in fact a reproduction of a historical catastrophe which presents the future of a world with pacifism against oppression which can be highlighted as a charter of unity among different religions.