IMF announces readiness to cooperate with new Lebanese government

SHAFAQNA- The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has announced its readiness to hold talks with the new Lebanese government as well as cooperating with it.

Mr. Gerry Rice, Director of Communications at the International Monetary Fund (IMF), told a news conference that the fund was ready to enter into talks and cooperation with the government of new Prime Minister Najib Mikati.

An IMF spokesman also announced friendly contacts with some members of the new Lebanese government, without giving specific details about the timetable, deadline, date of the IMF delegation visit or other specific information.

It should be noted that Mikati and Lebanese President Michel Aoun signed a decree forming a new cabinet last Friday in the presence of Nabih Berri , so that the country finally get out of the political stalemate more than a year after the resignation of the government led by Hassan Diab and its activity as a government of progress.

Following this, Mahmoud Makiya, Secretary General of the Lebanese Cabinet, announced that Aoun had issued three decrees accepting the resignation of the Diab government, introducing Mikati as the new Prime Minister and forming a new Lebanese government headed by him, introduced the Deputy Prime Minister and 22 ministers.

Meanwhile, the new Lebanese government, in its first meeting chaired by the Lebanese president and prime minister, adopted its ministerial statement and pledged to negotiate immediately with the International Monetary Fund on the basis of existing priorities and national interests.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English