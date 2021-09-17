Photos: Grand Ayatollah Hakim’s visit to Christian camp

SHAFAQNA- During the ISIS invasion of Iraq and the terrorist acts of this group, a large group of Christians in this country were displaced from their homes, works and lives.

Followings you see the visit of the late Ayatollah Hakim to the camp of Christian families in the area between Najaf Ashraf and Karbala during the war with ISIS, where he is offering his condolences to these families.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English