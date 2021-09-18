The Quranic ways of inviting people to Islam

SHAFAQNA – In Ayah 125 of Surah An-Nahl, Allah (SWT) commands the Prophet (PBUH): “Invite (all) to the Way of your Lord with wisdom and beautiful preaching; and debate with them in ways that are best and most gracious, as your Lord Knoweth best, who have strayed from God’s Path, and who receives guidance.” So according to this Ayah invitation to Islam is through wisdom, beautiful preaching, and most gracious debate. Of course wisdom include solid and certain knowledge with no scientific doubt, such as wisdom of monotheism (Hikmat Tawhid) as explained in Ayahs 17-32 of Surah Al-Isra, and Ayahs 13-27 of Surah Luqman.

Preaching of course means general advice which is within framework of glad tidings and warnings and includes true stories of others such as the ancestors. The good preaching is the one which guides the human being to good ways and keeps the person away from inappropriate behaviour. In the third step there are those who are not affected by the two previous issues and according to the Quran when they are faced with prophets’ invitation they say: It is the same to us whether you admonish us or be not among our admonishers! As mentioned in Ayah 136 of Surah Ash-Shu’ara.

According to the holy Quran by gracious debate and providing acceptable proofs and evidences which they have with them, they can be informed about their bad ways. Although they are not ready to accept any other issues apart from the ones which they believe, but giving final warnings is necessary for them, because God does not destroy any nation without final warning, as explained in Ayah 208 of Surah Ash-Shu’ara.