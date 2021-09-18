Allama Sajid Naqvi: Dictatorships supported in personal interests

SHAFAQNA-ABNA: On the occasion of World’s Democracy Day, Head of Shia Ulema Council (SUC) of Pakistan, Allama Sajid Ali Naqvi said that the internationally prevailing democratic system was based on imperialistic doctrine. In this system, so many things and points were available which could be modified according to Islamic rules.

He further said that World Democracy Day has been observed since 2008 just to support and promote democracies internationally and country’s level but the actual question is that to determine whether the democratic measures were being done or not?

He added that as per observation, in common practices dictatorships were supported rather than democracies. For example, prevailing democracy in Pakistan was deprived of the supremacy of law, constitution and parliament, and honor of public opinion.

He reiterated that during all the elections held Pakistan transparency was the burning question. No democracy could be sustained unless the honor of blotting in the country. Fair among the nation, sanctions on media and citizen rights express an anti-democratic mindset. Democracy means the government of the public, for the public, and by the public. Democracy gives respect to all while Islam also says to form the government with mutual understanding, opinion, and advisory.