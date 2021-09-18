Ziyarat by proxy performed for more than 175,000 visitors during holy month of Muharram

SHAFAQNA-ABNA: The Information Technology and Networks Division of the Media Department of the al-Abbas’s (p) Holy Shrine stated that the page of the Ziyarat by proxy at the al-Kafeel Global Network had received and performed the Ziyarat on behalf of 175.648 visitors from different countries of the world, during the sacred month of Muharram, and preparations are currently underway to start the Ziyarat Arba’een.

This was confirmed by Mr Hayder Talib Abdul Amir, the head of the aforementioned division, who added: “As a result of the exceptional circumstances that the world is experiencing in general and Iraq in particular, and as a result of the repercussions of the Corona epidemic and the inability of a large number of visitors to visit the shrines of Imam al-Hussayn and his brother Aba al-Fadl al-Abbas (peace be upon them both), this page has witnessed an increase in the number of registrants from different countries of the world, and accordingly we have put in place a plan for the Ziyarat on behalf of those registering their names on the page on the holy month Muharram.

He explained: “The month of Muharram included many Ziyarat, including:



– The special Ziyarat of Ashura.

– A daily Ziyarat of Imam al-Hussayn and the of Aba al-Fadl al-Abbas (peace be upon them both) during the first ten days of Muharram.

– A daily Ziyarat of Aba al-Fadl al-Abbas (peace be upon him).

– Ziyarat of Imam Zayn al-‘Abideen (peace be upon him) in Madinah on his martyrdom anniversary.

– Ziyarat of Thursday’s eves of Imam al-Hussayn and al-Abbas (peace be upon both of them)”

Indicating: “And it is the brothers Sayed servants of the al-Abbas’s (p) holy shrine who were honored to perform the acts of these Ziyarat, except for th Ziyarat of Imam as-Sajjad (peace be upon him) who was performed by the volunteers in Madinah.”

Abdul Amir added, “Most of the registrants were from the following countries: (Iraq, Iran, Lebanon, Pakistan, Russia, USA, UK, India, Saudi Arabia, Sweden, Canada, Kuwait, Malaysia, Australia, Algeria, Bahrain, Egypt, Germany, Iceland, Austria, Greece, Netherlands, Tunisia, Denmark, Norway, Qatar, Belgium, Morocco, Afghanistan, Oman, Ecuador, Brazil, Argentina, Switzerland, Nigeria, Ghana, Yemen, Indonesia, Italy, Spain, France, Turkey, Azerbaijan, Cyprus, Finland, China, Ireland, Hong Kong, Japan, the UAE, Sudan).

