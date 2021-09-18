Iran, Tajikistan relations beyond political issues: Raisi

Raisi, who is on a visit to the city of Kulob on the last day of his three-day stay in Tajikistan, made the remarks during a speech before the people of the Tajik city.

He gave his speech after visiting the mausoleum of Mir Sayyid Ali Hamadani who is one of the most respected spiritual figures in Tajikistan and the Indian subcontinent.

Raisi said that Iran is determined to expand relations with Tajikistan in all areas.

He thanked Tajikistan’s parliament speaker who accompanied him on the visit to Kulob.