International webinar “The of Imam Sajjad’s role in consolidating Islam foundations”

SHAFAQNA-ABNA: The International webinar entitled “The of Imam Sajjad’s Role in Consolidating Islam Foundations” was held by the International Ashura Foundation with the cooperation of the United Ummah Center, in which the elites of scholars and thinkers of the Islamic world and Western countries participated.

After reciting the verses of the Holy Quran, while welcoming the speakers and listeners of this virtual meeting, in his opening remarks, Sayed Fadi al-Sayed, the director of United Ummah Center, on the role of Imam Zin al-Abedin (a.s.) from different dimensions said, “Despite the savagery and oppression of the Umayyads and Yazid against the AhlulBayt (a.s.), martyring the Imam Hussain (a.s.) and his companions, and taking the family of the AhlulBayt (a.s.) as prisoners, by his revealing statements and speeches, Imam Sajjad (a.s.) exposed the criminal nature of the corrupt Umayyad family and introduced their claims as false, hypocritical and contrary to the Quran and the standards of Islam. This Imam also showed the philosophy of the uprising of Imam Hussain (a.s.) and the teachings and thoughts of his ancestors and fathers.”

“Imam Hussain (a.s.) continued and took on the path of his grandfather, the Prophet Muhammad (p.b.u.h), in guiding the people,” he argued.

Sayed Fadi al-Sayed also spoke about the role of mourning, sorrow, and grief and crying over the sufferings of Imam Hussain (a.s.).

Following this webinar, Ayatollah Mohammad Hassan Akhtari, the head of the International Ashura Foundation, spoke on the role of Imam Sajjad (a.s.).“This Imam implemented the concept of reform in his grandfather’s Ummah from a scientific, intellectual, and doctrinal point of view. He showed the path of guidance and absolute worship of God. The concepts, teachings, and sermons of Imam Sajjad (a.s.), including Risalah al-Huquq and the complete Al-Sahifa al-Sajjadiyya, can be considered as a moral and human instruction and charter that lead to human felicity in this world and the hereafter,” he said.

“Risalah al-Huquq Imam Sajjad (a.s.) is the most progressive legal charter in the world that is also applicable in our time. This charter can be considered as a legal guide and charter for governments and human societies. In this regard, symposiums should be held to show the dimensions and role of Imam Sajjad (a.s.) in spreading the teachings of Islam and how to deal with corrupt rulers,” emphasized the Chairman of the Supreme Council of the AhlulBayt (a.s.) World Assembly.

Following the webinar, Sheikh Abdul Aziz Al-Sharif, one of the preachers and scholars of Saudi Arabia from Riyadh spoke on the virtues of the AhlulBayt (a.s.) according to authentic Sunni books. “The virtues of the AhlulBayt (a.s.), especially Imam Sajjad (a.s.), are present in the labyrinth of historical documents and narration books, as well as in the works of many poets. Among them is the Farazdaq, the great poet. In his ode, he has eternal words on the virtues of Imam Sajjad (a.s.),” he stressed.

“The movement of the AhlulBayt (a.s.), their virtues, and the legitimacy of their path can be a good model for the world. All Sunnis respect the family of AhlulBayt (a.s.), and the enmity of those who claim to be Sunni and follow the Prophet Muhammad (p.b.u.h), with the Ahl al-Bayt (a.s.), or their hostile stances, is for divisive and political purposes. Such people falsely identify themselves as Sunnis. Because the Prophet Muhammad (p.b.u.h) repeatedly emphasized the virtues and love for his family, and whoever claims to follow the Prophet Muhammad (p.b.u.h), should love his AhlulBayt (a.s.), and follow them,” al-Sharif continued.

Dr. Sheikh, Mohammad Al-Zu’bi, another speaker of this virtual meeting, spoke on love for the AhlulBayt (a.s.) in the Quran and Sunnah. Citing the hadith of Thaqalayn narrated from the Prophet Muhammad (p.b.u.h), he emphasized, “The Prophet Muhammad (p.b.u.h) always advised his Ummah that love for the AhlulBayt (a.s.) is love for the Prophet (p.b.u.h), and everyone should follow the AhlulBayt (a.s.).”

“Although Farazdaq was apparently one of the poets of the Umayyad court, he had the love of AhlulBayt (a.s.) and the family of the Prophet Muhammad (p.b.u.h) in his heart, and despite the suffocating conditions of the people of the time, he bravely expressed the legitimacy of Ahl al-Bayt (a.s.) with his poems,” he said, explaining the characteristics of Imam Sajjad (a.s.) which is stated in the famous ode of Farazdaq.

“Love for the AhlulBayt (a.s.) is in the hearts of all Muslims, including the Sunnis. Because Imam Hussain and the AhlulBayt (a.s.) are not only for Shiites or Sunnis, but the movement of Imam Hussain (a.s.) is human-global uprising and movement and it has been and will be immortal and instructive in all times,” the Sunni scholar emphasized.

Then, Ms. Isabel Barai, Vice President of the Islamic Council of Belgium, and one of the candidates for the House of Representatives of the country spoke on the role of Imam Sajjad (a.s.) and the Infallible Imams (a.s.) in expressing Islamic and human values and moral models. “Despite all the problems, pressures, and difficult conditions, Imam Sajjad (a.s.) did not give up his mission to spread the values. Rather, with his sermons, he exposed the oppression against the AhlulBayt (a.s.) and expressed the philosophy of the revolution of Imam Hussain (a.s.), and established a moral and mystical school,” she emphasized.

“By telling the truth to the people and creating an ethical and spiritual school, he created one of the best intellectual and spiritual systems. He taught the oppressed method, skill, and technique of defending the truth,” she emphasized, referring to the role of Imam Sajjad (a.s.) after the Ashura event, in Levant, Kufa, and Medina.

“All human beings can learn the lesson of honorable life from Imam Sajjad (a.s.) and how to regulate their relationship with themselves and their God,” the European thinker concluded.

Following the meeting, Ms. Jumaneh Tananeh, a prominent Australian journalist, said, “The leadership role of Imam Sajjad (a.s.) in informing about the Karbala event and telling the truth is very effective, historical and lasting. Because he said the unspoken truth, proved the legitimacy of Imam Hussain (a.s.) movement, strengthened the foundations of the Imamate, and shook the foundations of the tyrannical government. Therefore, his actions became very influential, historic, and lasting.”

“By telling the truth, and using propagation methods, in addition to revealing the tragedy of Karbala and exposing the crimes of the Yazid, Imam Sajjad (a.s.) shook the foundations of the Umayyad monarchy and government and created psychological and political unrest in the structure of Yazid’s government. The brave and revealing words of Imam Sajjad (a.s.) against the oppression and misleading ideas of the Umayyads, proved the legitimacy of his movement,” the researcher continued.

At the end of her speech, referring to the revealing method of Imam Sajjad (a.s.) in his sermons in Kufa and Levant, Ms. Tananeh said, “This method shook the pillars of the oppressors’ government, and aroused the thoughts and hearts of the people and turned them against Yazid and the ruling system of the Umayyads. Because the meanings of Imam Sajjad’s (a.s.) eloquent and profound sermons, which were full of human, intellectual, and educational feelings, show what is the knowledge status and religious authority of the Infallible Imams (a.s.).”

Referring to Sahifa Sajjadiyya, she considered its educational and propagation themes as important sources to fill the spiritual void of society.

Continuing the program, referring to the position of humility from the point of view of Imam Sajjad (A.S), and giving a brief overview of the life, and practical and theoretical life of Imam Sajjad (A.S), Sheikh Mohammad Kiza Musa, head of the Al-Abbas Institute in Tanzania, said, “The virtue of humility is highly emphasized in the Quran, the hadiths of the Prophet Muhamad (p.b.u.h) and the sayings of the infallible Imams (A.S). By delivering his sermons, words, and speeches, Imam Sajjad (A.S) has repeatedly expressed humility and devotion to God in his eloquent and mystical speeches, and it can be considered a practical model for humanity.”

Then, Sayed Taher Al-Hashemi, a member of the General Assembly of the AhlulBayt (A.S) World Assembly, and the head of the Sadat Union in the Egyptian province of Bahira, said, “Imam Sajjad (A.S) undertook a great mission which was similar to the mission of the divine prophets and messengers. He exposed the sinister goals of Yazid and the ruling system of oppression and exposed their nature.”

“With his prayers and supplications, Imam Sajjad (A.S) preserved the true identity of Islam. In those suffocating circumstances, he considered prayer as a means to consolidate Islam, and by compiling his Risalah al-Huquq, he distinguished between purity from ugliness and oppression from the truth,” he stated.

“Prayer is a spiritual force hidden within man and human societies and can connect the human mind and heart to the divine world. Because according to the hadith, “Prayer is the central point of worship” and can ensure the felicity of human society. Whoever becomes accustomed to prayer, his morals and behavior will be beautiful. Prayer can protect the individual, family, and society from deviations and vices. All these cases are repeated in Sahifa Sajjadiyya. By reciting the Sahifa Sajjadiyya and the supplications of Imam Sajjad (A.S), the followers of the AhlulBayt (A.S) and other people, including the followers of the Sufism, should be adorned with moral and spiritual virtues and rituals, and put it as a stronghold against mental and psychological problems to grow spirituality and purity in human beings. Also, Imam Sajjad’s (A.S) Risalah al-Huquq should be considered as instruction and way of life for the family and society,” Al-Hashemi said.

Then in the webinar, comparing the impact of the Ashura event on the past and present, Sheikh Haidar al-Muhajer, an Islamic scholar from Belgium, emphasized, “Lessons can be learned from the event of Karbala and the role of Imam Sajjad (A.S) in it. Because Imam Sajjad’s (A.S) educational and reformist movements and actions are not less than the importance of Imam Hussain (A.S) movement.”

“The school of Imam Sajjad (A.S) is the school of patience and resistance and can be a model for any period and any time. In political, economic, and social affairs, man can learn wisdom from it,” he said.

“The oppressed nations of Lebanon, Yemen, and Palestine who have risen against the tyranny and aggression, in spite of difficulties, lack of facilities and support, economic pressures, sieges, and all-out sanctions, were able to resist the evil forces. Because they considered Imam Hussain (A.S), Imam Sajjad (A.S), and Lady Zainab (A.S) as their role models,” continued the Belgian Islamic researcher.

“Imam Sajjad (A.S) is the source of moral and human values that teach human beings stability and resistance against corrupt rulers,” he said in the end.

Following the virtual session, referring to the dimensions, moral, value and intellectual meanings of Imam Hussain (A.S), Mohammad Mawali, a Syrian journalist, in his speech emphasized, “Imam Hussain (A.S) is a jihadi leader who, through his blessed uprising, saved the man from ignorance and submission to falsehood.”

“The infallible Imams (A.S) showed the truth, and taught man how to stand and resist oppression, and by cultivating the soul, and attain moral and human virtues, resist widespread deviations in the living environment,” he said, referring to the historical role of Imam Sajjad (A.S) in the political struggle, and the spread of spirituality and moral virtues.

At the end of his speech, calling for intellectual and economic transformation in human societies, he emphasized, “Imam Sajjad (A.S)can be considered a suitable model for this development.”