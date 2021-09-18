Lebanon complains to UN Security Council; Israel is stealing Lebanon’s oil resources

SHAFAQNA- The Lebanese Foreign Ministry today (Saturday) in two separate official letters to the United Nations and the Security Council complained about the Israeli regime’s attempt to extract oil and gas from the seabed in the disputed fields.

The Lebanese Foreign Ministry said in a statement that “Abdullah Abu Habib,” the Lebanese envoy to the United Nations, wrote the two separate letters to UN Secretary-General António Guterres and Geraldine Byrne Nason, Ireland’s representative to the Security Council, as its current chair.

The letters say that Lebanon calls on the Security Council to declare that the Israeli regime’s extraction of oil and gas in the disputed areas is a violation of Lebanese sovereignty and any extraction or action that threatens international peace and security must be prevented.

The Israeli regime’s cabinet recently approved a plan to allow companies to start extracting gas from the Mediterranean coast Which is the disputed area of ​​Beirut and Tel Aviv.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English