Fire in Ninawa’s Al-Salam Hospital contained+ Photos

SHAFAQNA- The fire at al-Salam Hospital in Ninawa Governorate was contained before it became a disaster, Iraqi news sources said.

Civilian defense teams put out a fire inside al-Salam Hospital in Mosul, Ninawa Governorate, on Saturday.

A source inside the hospital said that the civil defense teams extinguished the fire that broke out in the hospital due to a grass fire. The fire spread to a wider area, requiring firefighters to intervene to put it out.

He added: “Firefighting teams contained the incident without recording any casualties or significant material damage.”

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English