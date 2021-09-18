Date :Saturday, September 18th, 2021 | Time : 21:54 |ID: 231133 | Print

Fire in Ninawa’s Al-Salam Hospital contained+ Photos

/0 Comments/in , , , /by

SHAFAQNA- The fire at al-Salam Hospital in Ninawa Governorate was contained before it became a disaster, Iraqi news sources said.

Civilian defense teams put out a fire inside al-Salam Hospital in Mosul, Ninawa Governorate, on Saturday.

A source inside the hospital said that the civil defense teams extinguished the fire that broke out in the hospital due to a grass fire. The fire spread to a wider area, requiring firefighters to intervene to put it out.

He added: “Firefighting teams contained the incident without recording any casualties or significant material damage.”

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English

You might also like
Civilians killed while fleeing ISIS in Mosul
Al-Azhar Sheikh's reaction to Pope's visit to Iraq
Iraqi PM visits Egypt in first foreign trip
Online Quranic course for women underway in Iraq’s Najaf
France offers to mediate between Baghdad and Kurds
Islamic State Still Has 20,000 Fighters in Syria and Iraq
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *