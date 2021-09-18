Fire in Ninawa’s Al-Salam Hospital contained+ Photos

https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/09/00310A99-CA6F-44AE-9965-C98758CF706A.jpeg 675 1200 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/new-logo-s-en-moharam.png asadian2021-09-18 21:54:102021-09-18 21:55:06Fire in Ninawa’s Al-Salam Hospital contained+ Photos
SHAFAQNA- The fire at al-Salam Hospital in Ninawa Governorate was contained before it became a disaster, Iraqi news sources said.
Civilian defense teams put out a fire inside al-Salam Hospital in Mosul, Ninawa Governorate, on Saturday.
A source inside the hospital said that the civil defense teams extinguished the fire that broke out in the hospital due to a grass fire. The fire spread to a wider area, requiring firefighters to intervene to put it out.
He added: “Firefighting teams contained the incident without recording any casualties or significant material damage.”
