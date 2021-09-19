Programs of Arbaeen Hussaini Cultural Headquarters Committee in Najaf, Najaf-Karbala path and Karbala

SHAFAQNA- This year, as in previous years, the Arbaeen Hussaini Cultural Headquarters Committee will hold 10 media parades in Najaf, the Najaf-Karbala path, as well as the city of Karbala.

At present, considering that the Iranian pilgrims have not yet started their journey to join the Arbaeen Hussaini pilgrims, only 3 processions have been set up, which are a procession in the courtyard of Aqila, a procession on Bab al-Qiblah Street in the shrine of Imam Hussain (A.S) in Karbala and the third one in Safi Safa holy shrine in Najaf Ashraf.

Tonight, Hujjatoleslam Massoud Aali and Ali Mahdavi Nejad will give a speech at the Karbala procession. The first ceremony will be held from 18:00 to 20:00 Iraqi time and the second ceremony will be held from 20:00 to 22:00 Iraqi time. The first ceremony will be broadcast live at around 8 pm on the Quran and Maaref TV channel.

The next procession of the Arbaeen ceremony committee has been held in Safi Safa shrine in Najaf Ashraf, where Hujjatoeslam Samari will give a speech and Ali Farahani will recite elegies tonight. This procession has been set up at the end of the courtyard of Lady Fatimah Al-Zahra (S.A) in the shrine of Amir al-Momenin (A.S).

The programs of the Arbaeen Cultural Headquarters Committee will be held for 10 nights from the 10th of Safar to the Arbaeen Day. In these programs, Hujjatoeslams Nasser Rafiei, Alireza Panahian, Massoud Aali, Seyed Abbas Mousavi Motlagh, Javad Mohammad Zamani, Mohammad Barmaei and Ali Saeidian will deliver speech and Sadegh Ahangaran, Mehdi Samavati, Abbas Heidarzadeh, Mehdi Salhshour, Ali Farahani, Ali Mahdavi Nejad, Seyed Mahmoud Alavi and Ahmad Nikbakhtian will sing lamentation.

Details of the committee’s programs will be announced on the Instagram pages of marasem_arbaein1400, heyat_razmandegan_eslam and eheyat.ir.

Also, the programs of these media parades should be broadcast live from Quran and other national media channels around the time after noon and evening prayers and after Maghrib and Isha prayers.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English