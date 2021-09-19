Date :Sunday, September 19th, 2021 | Time : 15:20 |ID: 231262 | Print

Entrances to old part of Karbala are closed for Arbaeen

SHAFAQNA- The entrances to the old part of Karbala were closed in preparation for the Arbaeen Hussaini ceremony.

Major General “Ali Al-Hashimi”, the commander of Karbala operation, this morning (Sunday) ordered the closure of the entrances of the old part of the city in order to prepare for the Arbaeen ceremony.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English

