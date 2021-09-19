Date :Sunday, September 19th, 2021 | Time : 16:10 |ID: 231278 | Print

Al-Azhar chief to visit Iraq next month

SHAFAQNA-IQNA:  The grand imam of Egypt’s Al-Azhar Islamic Center plans to visit Iraq.

Sheikh Ahmed el-Tayeb said he will travel to Iraq in October, Mawazin News reported. He described Iraq as a “dear country” and highlighted the commonalities between the two countries.

El-Tayeb said he will visit Baghdad, Najaf, Mosul and Erbil during his trip. According to the Iraqi embassy in Cairo, the arrangement have been made for the upcoming visit.

Ahmed Nayef Al-Dulaimi the two sides have agreed on the arrangements. He added there will be extensive and important programs and activities during the Al-Azhar chief’s trip to Iraq.

