First Pakistani flight carrier of Sayyida Zainab pilgrims arrives in Damascus International Airport after 27 years

SHAFAQNA-ABNA: The first flight of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) carries pilgrims of Sayyida Zainab (A) arrived in Damascus International Airport on Friday afternoon from Karachi Airport, paving way for the return of air traffic between the two countries suspended for more than twenty seven years.

The flight, which carries on board Aviation Minister Ghulam Sarwar Khan , the Chargé d’ Affairs of Syrian Embassy in Islamabad, Mazen Obeid, president of Pakistan Airlines and 286 passengers, comes in the framework of re-operating the air flights from Karachi , Lahore and Islamabad ariports towards Damascus and vice versa.

Welcoming recent development Syrian Transport Minister said that PIA should transform its special flights into regularly scheduled flights. Later on, the Pakistani delegation visited the Shrine of Hazrat Zainab (AS) to pay homage where it was welcomed by the Syrian Minister of Endowment. After offering prayer and supplications on the Shrine of Hazrat Zainab (AS) Aviation Minister Ghulam Sarver and Arshad Malik came back to Pakistan through the same flight.

The Pakistani Minister of Aviation, in a statement to reporters, thanked the leadership and people of Syria for the facilities offered to fulfil the flight, noting that it is the first step and will be followed by other steps for cooperation in the domain of flights between the two countries.

In turn, Transport Minister Zouheir Khzeim said in a similar statement that the flight is the first after more than 20 years hiatus and it is an important step to develop the economic relations between the two countries.

According to Spokesman to PIA 12 special flights will be operated for Najaf, 2 for Baghdad and 4 for Damascus and ongoing operation will be continued till 24 September 2021 from Karachi, Lahore, and Islamabad.