My return to home under alternative penalty is like another prison: Hassan Mushaima

SHAFAQNA-Bahrain Mirror: The Haq Movement leader, Hassan Mushaima, said that he is assured of his decision to refuse conditional freedom, his family members reported after meeting him in prison.

Mushaima considered his return to home weak-kneed under restrictions of alternative penalty is like another prison and an admission of slavery.

He saw that these measure are a trap through which the authority seeks to achieve gains it has failed to achieve by force.

Mushaima, who is serving a life sentence, expressed gratitude for the support of Ayatollah Sheikh Isa Qassim in his decision to refuse conditional release.