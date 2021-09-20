Saudi Arabia:10 Million pilgrims perform Umrah since easing COVID curbs

SHAFAQNA- Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has announced that 10 million pilgrims have successfully performed Umrah since easing COVID curbs .

The current capacity of the Umrah pilgrimage amounted to 70,000 pilgrims per day, according to Abdulfattah Mashat, the deputy minister of Hajj and Umrah, Gulf News reported. The authorities plan to increase the capacity to reach 3.5 million pilgrims per month.

The Saudi authorities also revealed that more than 12,000 visas to foreign pilgrims have been issued since the Kingdom began to welcome pilgrims from other countries on Aug. 10 this year, About Islam reported.