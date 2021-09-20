South Africa Muslim journalist elected as chair of International Press Institute

Khadija Patel, an investigative journalist and fourth-generation Muslim of Asian background, became the first woman, first non-European/American and first Muslim to ever become chair of the prestigious organization.

Set up in 1950 in New York City by 34 male editors and publishers and one female editor, the Vienna-based press institute has, in addition to Khadija, two other women in leadership positions: Italian Barbara Trionfi as executive director and Jordanian Etaf Roudan as an executive board member.

In addition to becoming an investigative journalist, Patel was editor in chief of South African’s Mail & Guardian and is now active in supporting young journalists in her position as head of programs for South Africa’s International Fund for Public Interest Media, according to Arab News.

On her appointment, Patel said that she is honored to be entrusted with the position. “The IPI is a cherished institution and is best placed to bring together the diversity of our industry to forge ahead during a period of significant upheaval,” she said.

In 2017, Khadija was also among the top 100 New Africa Magazine list of most influential people in Africa. She also received the Ford Foundation inaugural Africa #NoFilter, About Islam reported.