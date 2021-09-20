Stamp of Pope’s trip to Iraq and his meeting with Grand Ayatollah Sistani printed+ Photos

SHAFAQNA- The Iraqi Post Company printed the stamp of the historic travel of Pope Francis I to Iraq last March.

Raad al-Mashhadani, the official spokesman for the Iraqi Ministry of Communications, said in a statement: “The postal company on the occasion of the Pope’s historic trip, which was a manifestation of peaceful coexistence and friendship between religions inside and outside Iraq, printed a special postage stamp for his trip to Iraq and his meeting with the Grand Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Sistani and also printed another stamp for the pope’s trip to the historic city of Ur.”

He noted that the printing of these stamps was in line with the company’s annual plan for 2021 and took place by the orders of Iraqi Minister of Communications Shahab al-Sheibani and Idris Khalid Abdul Rahman, General Manager of the Post Company, to commemorate the trips of prominent personalities to Iraq.

He stated that the design of this stamp was done by “Saad Ghazi”, an Iraqi designer, and it was published in the printing house of the postal company and it will be sold in the offices of the postal company, noting that this stamp will be printed in the category of commemorative stamps and in several types at the prices of (500, 750 and 1000) dinars in 500 pieces.



This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English