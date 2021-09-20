New Lebanese government wins a vote of confidence in parliament

SHAFAQNA- The new government of Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati won a vote of confidence in parliament with 85 votes in favor and 15 against.

Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri announced that Prime Minister Najib Mikati’s new government won the vote of confidence after a meeting held at the UNESCO Hall, and the number of speakers in the vote of confidence reached 20 in 7 hours.

He noted that the government won a vote of confidence in parliament with 85 votes in favor and 15 against.

Members of parliament and ministers of the new Lebanese government began this afternoon to review the new government’s program and give a vote of confidence to the new ministers by holding a meeting at the UNESCO Hall.

Najib Mikati, after a 13-month hiatus in the absence of the government in the country after the explosion of the port of Beirut and the presence of Hassan Diab and his ministers as the government of progress, was able to form a new government in this country with the consent and signature of the president.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English