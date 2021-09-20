Najaf Ashraf is closed for 5 days during Arbaeen

SHAFAQNA- All offices in Najaf Ashraf will be closed for 5 days in order to provide better services to Arbaeen pilgrims.

The governorate of Najaf Ashraf announced today, Monday, a five-day holiday throughout the province to hold the Arbaeen ceremony.

By the order of the governor of Najaf and with the aim of providing the best services to the pilgrims for the revival of Arbaeen Imam Hussain (A.S), all the official offices of the province will be closed from Sunday, September 26 to September 30.

It should be noted that this closure does not include service offices.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English