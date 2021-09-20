Former Lebanese Prime Minister to be interrogated in connection with Beirut port bombing

SHAFAQNA- Tarek al-Bitar, the investigator in the Beirut port bombing case, has set October 4 as the new interrogation time for former Lebanese Prime Minister Hassan Diab.

The Lebanese news agency reported: Al-Bitar has decided to inform him of the date of the next interrogation session.

Last Tuesday, Judge Bitar, the investigator in the case, sent a summons to Diab’s account in connection with the Beirut bombing case to the Attorney General’s Office.

Al-Bitar also issued a summons against Diab on August 26 as the defendant in the Beirut port bombing case, and scheduled his interrogation for September 20.

The Beirut port bombing on August 4th last year killed more than 200 people and injured more than 6,000 others.

The blast also displaced 300,000 people.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English