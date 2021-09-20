Kabul Airport officially reopens

SHAFAQNA- Afghanistan’s news agency quoted the Afghan Civil Aviation Authority as saying that Kabul airport had been officially opened for domestic and international flights.

The airport runways and flight gates were badly damaged during the retreat of US forces and the August 26 terrorist attack.

Qatari and Turkish technical experts helped reopen Kabul Airport, and the first domestic flight left on September 4.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English