Date :Monday, September 20th, 2021 | Time : 22:13 |ID: 231458 | Print

Kabul Airport officially reopens

/0 Comments/in , , /by

SHAFAQNA- Afghanistan’s news agency quoted the Afghan Civil Aviation Authority as saying that Kabul airport had been officially opened for domestic and international flights.

The airport runways and flight gates were badly damaged during the retreat of US forces and the August 26 terrorist attack.

Qatari and Turkish technical experts helped reopen Kabul Airport, and the first domestic flight left on September 4.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English

You might also like
Taliban Spokesman: We just negotiate with US
US begins troop withdrawal from Afghanistan
Moving Perspectives - Shafaqna Exclusive Interview with Kabul survivor
Ayatollah Khamenei: US has been defeated from Iran for forty years
British Government do not support a ban on wearing the veil in public
SHAFAQNA denounces terror attack in Kabul - offers solidarity to Hazara community
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *