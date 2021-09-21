What is the difference between the logic of wisdom and the logic of the feeling?

SHAFAQNA – The logic of the feeling calls and provokes the human being to the worldly benefit. When an act is associated with a benefit and the human being feels that, this feeling ignites the human being’s intense desire and provokes the person to carry out that act. And if the human being does not feel the benefit stays silent and calm. But the logic of wisdom makes the human being to follow the truth (Haqq), this logic wants to make the human being to follow the best thing which he/she can benefit from, which is ‘following the truth’; whether the human being is able to make material profit or not; the best of things which are with God are better and everlasting [1].

[1] Ravabete Egtimaie dar Islam, Allamah Tabataba’ei (RA), Page 93.