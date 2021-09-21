How can a sinner avoid committing sins?

SHAFAQNA – It is narrated that a man came to see the third Shia Imam, Hussain ibn Ali (AS) and said: I am a sinner and do not have the tolerance and the will to avoid committing sins! Please guide me to a way and give me advice! Imam Hussain (AS) said: Commit any sin you want but before that do these five acts.

Do not eat or use any of God’s sustenance, then do any sin you want. Go out of God’s land and property, then do any sin you want. Go to a place where God cannot see you, then do any sin you want. Whenever the Angel of Death wants to take away your life, get away from that Angel, then do any sin you want. When the Master of the Hell is taking you to the fire, prevent him from doing so and do not enter the hell fire, now do any sin you want!

When that person heard these words, became aware of the situation and asked for permission to leave [1].

[1] Biharul Anwaar, Vol. 75, Page 126.