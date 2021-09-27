Arbaeen Walk a symbol of peace & humanity

SHAFAQNA- Arbaeen walk symbolizes of a peaceful utopia where no one is hungry or homeless. People are giving away free food and drinks, offering their houses to the pilgrims, and pilgrims themselves are treating one another like brothers and selflessly regardless of their social class, race, color, religion, etc.

Along the roads to Karbala, many Mawakib (tents) are devised with the aim of providing “accommodation, food and beverage and medical services”, and practically anything else the pilgrims need for free. Most of these tents are run by ordinary people, and anyone with any power wants to help the pilgrims. In these tents there are all kinds of dining and resting places, and those who are not financially capable, do the work of pilgrims and help relieve their fatigue.

All the services of these centers are free and only for the welfare of the pilgrims. The care of pilgrims is regarded as a religious duty and people who do this do not expect any wages or money. Making the Imam Hussain’s (A.S) pilgrims comfortable during their trip is so sacred for them they consider it as their reward.

Volunteering management of the gathering is highly worthy of consideration. With nearly tens of millions of pilgrims attending Arbaeen, the issue of feeding and preparing free meals by thousands of volunteers who strive to serve pilgrims also add to peculiarities of this unprecedented gathering.

It is described as the greatest pacifist gathering in the world. People rightly call it the journey of peace, justice and solidarity, wadi told. The annual tradition highlighted the pacifist nature of Arbaeen march, high capacity of the event against Islamophobia and glory of inter-cultural ties during the marching days.