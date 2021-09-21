New Quran school opens in Nablus

SHAFAQNA-IQNA: A Quranic school dubbed “Abdullah bin Massoud” was inaugurated in Nablus, Palestine.

In a ceremony on Tuesday, Hussam Abu Al-Rub, a representative of Palestinian Ministry of Awqaf and Religious Affairs inaugurated the school, also honoring a number of Quran memorizers and reciters.

Speaking during the event, Abu al-Run said the ministry is trying to support those active in the field of Quran by implementing different plans, Al-Watan reported.

He also said that nurturing a young Palestinian generation that puts Quran atop their priorities is one of the aims of the Ministry.

The official advised students to implement what has been said in Quran.

This ceremony demonstrates that Palestinians are defending their occupied land and preserve Quran in their hearts, he added.