Photos: Campaign on ‘Hussain For Justice’ in Calcutta; water, cake, pamphlet distributed to create awareness about Imam Hussain(A.S)

https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/09/56-1.jpg 850 974 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/new-logo-s-en-moharam.png asadian2021-09-21 17:12:152021-09-21 17:12:15Photos: Campaign on 'Hussain For Justice' in Calcutta; water, cake, pamphlet distributed to create awareness about Imam Hussain(A.S)
Date :Tuesday, September 21st, 2021 | Time : 17:12 |ID: 231524 | Print
You might also like
Researcher in interfaith rapprochement and 40-year teacher of Christianity and Islam talks about Imam Hussain (Peace Be…
Leave a ReplyWant to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!