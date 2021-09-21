Date :Tuesday, September 21st, 2021 | Time : 17:12 |ID: 231524 | Print

Photos: Campaign on ‘Hussain For Justice’ in Calcutta; water, cake, pamphlet distributed to create awareness about Imam Hussain(A.S)

SHAFAQNA-ABNA: Campaign for #HussainForJustice was held in Calcutta (Kolkata) on 19th September 2021. In three location SSKM hospital, Victoria Memorial and Park Street area. Packed water and cake along with a pamphlet was distributed to create awareness about Imam Hussain (A.S)

