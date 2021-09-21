Yemen’s children denounce int’l silence amid Saudi-led war, blockade

SHAFAQNA-IQNA: Thousands of Yemeni children staged a demonstration in front of the United Nations office in Yemen’s capital Sana’a to celebrate the 7th anniversary of the 21st September revolution and renew their demand for the United Nations to stop turning a blind eye to their grievance.

Protesting children said the Saudi war and blockade have deprived millions of Yemeni children of their right in having proper education and health care services, Press TV reported.

Besides the brutal war, Saudi Arabia has maintained an all-out blockade on Yemen since the beginning of 2015, depriving millions of civilians of their necessities. This has pushed the country to the brink of famine and has wrecked the health care system.

Yemeni children believe that the ongoing Saudi war and siege on their country is the main reason for their continued suffering. They say they protest here outside the United Nations’ office in Sana’a to announce that they still have hope in the free people of the world, to stand by their war-ravaged country.