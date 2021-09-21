https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/09/169073702.jpg 506 797 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/new-logo-s-en-moharam.png asadian2021-09-21 17:22:342021-09-21 17:24:20Iran, Germany discuss latest developments around JCPOA
Iran, Germany discuss latest developments around JCPOA
SHAFAQNA-IRNA:Head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) Mohammad Eslami and Federal Minister for Economic Affairs and Energy Peter Altmaier, in a meeting in Vienna on Tuesday, reviewed the latest developments surrounding a 2015 Iran nuclear deal – known as JCPOA.
Iran’s ambassador to the Vienna-based international organizations Kazem Gharibabadi said on his personal Twitter account that Eslami has met with the German official.
Eslami, who has travelled to Vienna to attend the 65th IAEA General Conference, earlier met with his Russian counterpart, the managing-director of Rosatom, in the Austrian capital city of Vienna.
Leave a ReplyWant to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!