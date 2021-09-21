Date :Tuesday, September 21st, 2021 | Time : 17:22 |ID: 231542 | Print

Iran, Germany discuss latest developments around JCPOA

/0 Comments/in , , /by

SHAFAQNA-IRNA:Head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) Mohammad Eslami and Federal Minister for Economic Affairs and Energy Peter Altmaier, in a meeting in Vienna on Tuesday, reviewed the latest developments surrounding a 2015 Iran nuclear deal – known as JCPOA.

Iran’s ambassador to the Vienna-based international organizations Kazem Gharibabadi said on his personal Twitter account that Eslami has met with the German official.

Eslami, who has travelled to Vienna to attend the 65th IAEA General Conference, earlier met with his Russian counterpart, the managing-director of Rosatom, in the Austrian capital city of Vienna.

You might also like
Pope Francis slams Tehran terrorist attacks
US invites Iran at next Syrian Peace Talks
Iran takes parts in SCO states Nowruz celebrations
Photos: Gilan and Ardebil provinces’ superb scenery
US, Europe should live up to JCPOA commitments, Zarif SAYS
Photos: Termeh, the handicraft of Yazd
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *