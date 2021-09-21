UN chief: World is on the verge of the abyss

SHAFAQNA-“We are on the edge of an abyss,” United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres told nations of the world on Tuesday as he kicked off the 76th General Assembly session, saying that solidarity is the only way out of disaster.

The COVID-19 pandemic has supersized inequalities, the climate crisis is pummeling the planet, upheavals in Afghanistan, Ethiopia and Yemen have thwarted peace and a surge of misformation is polarizing people everywhere. Human rights are under fire. Science is under assault. And economic lifelines for the most vulnerable are coming too little and too late —if they come at all, the UN chief said.

“I’m here to sound the alarm. The world must wake up,” Guterres said. He pointed to the current gross inequalities in the global distribution of vaccines, with large majorities in the rich world already vaccinated while over 90% of Africans were still waiting for their first dose, according to The Guardian.

“This is a moral indictment of the state of our world. It is an obscenity,” the secretary general said. He talked about vast disparities in wealth that saw “billionaires joyride into space while millions go hungry”, side by side with the retreat of democracy.

He called for a global vaccination plan to ensure that vaccines reach 70 percent of the world’s population in the first half of 2022, AlJazeera reported.