US and Iraqi Presidents meet on side-lines of UN General Assembly

SHAFAQNA- The presidents of the United States and Iraq discussed the strengthening of relations between the two countries in various fields and the latest developments in the region and the world.

The White House said in a statement that President Joe Biden met with his Iraqi counterpart, Barham Salih, on the sidelines of the 76th session of the UN General Assembly in New York.

The White House said in a statement that Biden and Salih, while examining the strengthening of bilateral relations between Washington and Baghdad and deepening their cooperation in regional diplomatic initiatives, stressed that the importance of democracy in Iraq and the rule of law, as well as efforts to hold credible and transparent parliamentary elections in the country next month will be respected.

Emphasizing his country’s commitment to Iraq’s long-term stability, the US President praised recent initiatives such as the recent Baghdad regional summit and the historic visit of Pope Francis, the world’s Catholic leader to Iraq, last March as the country’s significant contribution to regional stability and interfaith tolerance.

Following that, the Iraqi President’s Information Office published a statement on its website, announcing that during the meeting between Salih and his American counterpart on the side-lines of the UN General Assembly, bilateral relations and ways to strengthen them in various fields in the framework of strategic dialogue between the two countries and based on common interests, as well as support for holding fair and just elections were discussed and the importance of continuing to fight terrorism and eradicate it throughout the region was emphasized.

According to the statement, in a meeting with his American counterpart, the Iraqi President stressed that Baghdad seeks to establish strong ties with Washington in the political, security, environmental, economic and cultural fields based on common interests and within the framework of a strategic agreement between the two countries.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English